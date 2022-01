HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire on South Elm Street Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, firefighters arrived to the home around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to quickly stop the basement fire. No injuries were reported. Crews are still determining if the home is safe for residents to return inside.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.