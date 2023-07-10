CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – These weather events can also lead to basement flooding, which can be a nightmare for homeowners.

Experts say avoid walking into a flooded basement because it is hazardous, from harmful bacteria, to exposed electrical wiring. Wood-framed walls finished with drywall also run the risk of attracting mold.

Experts say find a professional who can pump the standing water out as soon as possible, and unless you have a flood insurance policy, experts say your homeowners insurance, likely won’t cover damage to your basement caused by a flood.