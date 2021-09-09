Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Enshrinement in Springfield held this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a big weekend locally with Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies returning to Springfield.

The Hall released the list of presenters for the Class of 2021 and some legends will be in town. There are 16 inductees in the 2021 Class, each will be presented at the induction by at least one fellow Hall of Famers.

That means His Airness will be in Springfield, Michael Jordan himself will present fellow Chicago Bull Toni Kukoc alongside Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf. A few Celtic legends will also be on hand, Kevin Garnett will introduce Paul Pierce and Ray Allen will return to Massachusetts alongside Pat Riley to introduce Chris Bosh.

Finally, Celtic great Bill Russell will have a team of presenters for his second induction into the hall including Charles Barkley, Julius Erving and Bill Walton.

Friday, September 10

Enshrinement Weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun on Friday, September 10 starting with an autograph session at 11 a.m., which is a ticketed event.

At 2 p.m. is a news conference that will be televised by NBA TV. The Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala runs from 6-10 p.m. and will be broadcast by NBA TV beginning at 9 p.m.

The Class of 2021, along with the Hall’s prestigious annual award winners, will be in attendance. The program includes the awarding of the Class of 2021 rings and the presentation of the Class of 2021 Hall of Fame jackets as well as the presentation of the Hall’s annual John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, the Mannie Jackson: Basketball’s Human Spirit Awards and the Curt Gowdy Media Awards.

Saturday, September 11

On Saturday, September 11 events move to Springfield for the annual celebratory events taking place at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Springfield’s MassMutual Center.

The Enshrinement Ceremony VIP Reception at the Basketball Hall of Fame runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and is limited to those select ticket holders for the Enshrinement Ceremony.

The Enshrinement Ceremony Red Carpet Show at MassMutual Center begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast LIVE on NBA TV.

The Enshrinement Ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in a nationally televised ceremony on NBA TV.

Sunday, September 12

To finish up the weekend’s festivities, a “Rock n’ Hall” Enshrinement Weekend Concert will be held Sunday, September 12 from 1-5 p.m. outside at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Local band Darik and the Funbags and NBC’s The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson will perform. The concert is free to the public.

Class of 2021 inductees:

Ninth-winningest coach in NBA history Rick Adelman , presented by Vlade Divac (’19), Jack Sikma (’19)

, presented by Vlade Divac (’19), Jack Sikma (’19) Two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh , presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08)

, presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08) NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce , presented by Kevin Garnett (’20)

, presented by Kevin Garnett (’20) The first Black NBA head coach Bill Russell , presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Julius Erving (’93), Spencer Haywood (’15), Alonzo Mourning (’14), Bill Walton (’93) , Rick Welts (’18)

, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Julius Erving (’93), Spencer Haywood (’15), Alonzo Mourning (’14), Bill Walton (’93) Rick Welts (’18) Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace , presented by Larry Brown (’02)

, presented by Larry Brown (’02) Five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year Chris Webber , presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00) Two-time NCAA national champion Villanova coach Jay Wright , presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Bill Cunningham (’86), Herb Magee (’11), George Raveling (’15)

, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Bill Cunningham (’86), Herb Magee (’11), George Raveling (’15) Seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith , presented by Van Chancellor (’07)

, presented by Van Chancellor (’07) Seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (’16)

In addition, seven elected honorees were selected by distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Elected Honorees and Presenters:

Contributor Committee, Val Ackerman , presented by Russ Granik (’13), Rick Welts (’18)

, presented by Russ Granik (’13), Rick Welts (’18) Veterans Committee, Bob Dandridge , presented by Oscar Robertson (’80)

, presented by Oscar Robertson (’80) Contributor Committee, Cotton Fitzsimmon s, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Jerry Colangelo (’04), Phil Knight (’12)

s, presented by Charles Barkley (’06), Jerry Colangelo (’04), Phil Knight (’12) Contributor Committee, Howard Garfinkel , presented by John Calipari (’15), Grant Hill (’18), Bobby Hurley (’10)

, presented by John Calipari (’15), Grant Hill (’18), Bobby Hurley (’10) Early African American Pioneers Committee, Clarence Jenkin s, presented by Wayne Embry (’99)

s, presented by Wayne Embry (’99) International Committee, Toni Kukoc , presented by Michael Jordan (’09), Jerry Reinsdorf (’16)

, presented by Michael Jordan (’09), Jerry Reinsdorf (’16) Women’s Veterans Committee, Pearl Moore, presented by Sylvia Hatchell (’13)

The Basketball Hall of Fame has implemented COVID-19 protocols for all guests and staff attending or working the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.