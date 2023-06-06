SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame has released the schedule for the upcoming Enshrinement weekend for the Class of 2023.

The festivities kick off with the Tip Off Celebration and Awards Gala on Friday, August 11th at Mohegan Sun. More than 50 Hall of Famers will then join the Class of 2023 in Springfield on Saturday, August 12th for Enshrinement at Symphony Hall. Tickets to the enshrinement are sold out but there are still some tickets available for Friday’s autograph session at Mohegan Sun.

The inductees include NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker.

The Class of 2023:

North American Committee inductees:

Gene Bess – All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year

– All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year Pau Gasol – 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year

– 6-time All-Star, 2-time NBA champion, 2002 Rookie of the Year David Hixon – 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year

– 826 wins, 2-time D3 national champion, 2-time D3 Coach of the Year Gene Keady – 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances

– 6-time NCAA Coach of the Year, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances Dirk Nowitzki – 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion

– 14-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP, 2011 NBA Champion Tony Parker – 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP

– 6-time All-Star, 4-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP Gregg Popovich – Winningest NBA coach, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion

– Winningest NBA coach, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, 5-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade – 13-time All-Star, 3-time NBA champion, 2006 Finals MVP

Women’s Committee inductees:

Gary Blair – 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2-time Final Four participant

– 852 wins, 2011 National Champion, 2-time Final Four participant Becky Hammon – 6-time WNBA All-Star, 2-time First-Team All-WNBA recipient

Direct Elect Committee inductees:

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team (Women’s Veterans) – Silver medalists in inaugural appearance for Women’s Olympic Basketball

– Silver medalists in inaugural appearance for Women’s Olympic Basketball Jim Valvano (Contributor) – 1983 NCAA Champion, created The V Foundation for Cancer Research

Curt Gowdy Award Winners:

Holly Rowe – Electronic Media Award Winner

– Electronic Media Award Winner Marc Spears – Print Media Award Winner

– Print Media Award Winner CBS Sports – Transformative Media Award Winner



John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award Winner:

Tom Konchalski

Schedule of Event on Saturday, August 12th for Enshirement at Symphony Hall: