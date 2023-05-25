SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is ready to turn on its dome lights in downtown Springfield beginning with Memorial Day weekend.

In observance of the holiday, the iconic dome and building will be lit red, white, and blue starting Thursday night through Memorial Day on Monday to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the Armed Forces.

Throughout the year, the Basketball Hall of Fame dome will display an array of colors and patterns for holidays and events such as the winner of the NBA Finals, Independence Day, Enshrinement Weekend, and more.

The Basketball Hall of Fame installed 860 new panels on its large dome on the outside of the building. Renovations also include their brand new “Hall of Honors,” which has more high-tech, interactive ways to showcase their hall of famers. They also have a brand new display from the NBA players association.

“We’ve completed a major renovation on the inside of the Hall, and adding this dynamic lighting package to the building’s exterior demonstrates our ongoing commitment to beautifying the property and enhancing the riverfront area,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the result and to be able to help light Springfield’s night sky.”

While the Hall of Fame enshrinement brings those intrigued to Springfield every year, this year with superstars like Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are finalists.

Enshrinement is Saturday, August 12 right here in the Birthplace of Basketball and you can expect a ton of fans to make the trip here from Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, Germany, Spain, and more to see their favorite player or coach get inducted.