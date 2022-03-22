SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame not only celebrates professional athletes but also pays attention to Western Massachusetts star high school athletes, awarding Sean Harrigan of Taconic Vocational High School and Yamirelis Matos of Chicopee High School with the 11th Annual Western Massachusetts Player of the Year awards.

John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, said, “We once again praise the outstanding seniors who were selected as Western Mass. All-Stars, and we congratulate Sean and Yamirelis on their Player of the Year honors. We wish all these remarkable young athletes well and know they

will make Western Mass proud as they continue their basketball and academic journeys.”

Being a 4-year member of the Taconic basketball program, Sean has shined brightly on the court. Sean was a starting guard on their State Championship team as a sophomore and grew from there. Sean is one of the top scorers in the region finishing the regular season averaging 18 points per game. Sean is highly skilled as a defender and rebounding guard.

Yamirelis is a talented athlete who maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has been a member for the National Honors Society for two years and teaches youth basketball. She was the captain this season for Chicopee. Yamirelis’s teammates can always count on her as a leader on and off the court. She will be a student after high school at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania to study pharmacy and play basketball.

The big games will be on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Friday, March 25. This is where the Western Mass Players of the Year will be awarded during halftime of their specific game at the Western Massachusetts All-Star Game.

The first game of the night will be the Class C and D boys’ teams at 5:30 p.m., then the girls’ matchup at 7:00 p.m. The final game of the evening will exhibit the Class A and B boys’ teams at 8:30 p.m. The All-Star Game tickets will be available for purchase at the Hall of Fame box office the night of the big game. The tickets will apply for all three games that night. (Students: $5, Adults: $10).