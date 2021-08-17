Basketball Hall of Fame partners with brewing company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield brewing company announced Tuesday it’s plan to partner with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the annual commemorative Enshrinement.

According to a news release from the White Lion Brewing Company, the two will team up to release a special brew with a commemorative collectors label designed to capture the imagery of the Hall of Fame’s annual Enshrinement program.

“The Hall of Fame is extremely excited to highlight our local brewery and our collaboration Enshrinement™ beer. Working with the White Lion team in preparation of this release has been such a fun and unique experience. We are committed to work collectively to raise awareness and resources for our Hoophall Assists Program which gives back to our local community,” John Doleva, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame president and CEO

The label features the Springfield skyline, the iconic dome of the Basketball Hall of Fame, and the notable logo of the White Lion Brewing Company.

“White Lion is extremely honored to partner with the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for an annual release affectionately dubbed Enshrinement™ Legend Series which pays homage to the Birthplace of Basketball, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Class Honorees. The city of Springfield is the home of this global sport, and we are excited to play a role in the annual Enshrinement Ceremony experience” Ray Berry | White Lion Brewing Company President



The release of the Enshrinement Legend Series will take place Tuesday, August 17, 5 p.m. at White Lion Brewing on 1500 Main Street in Springfield.