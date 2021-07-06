Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase being held at Mohegan Sun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Mohegan Sun Arena will be host to the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase being held on November 16-17, 2021.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of expanding collegiate events. The two-day double header will feature Central Connecticut State University (Northeast), North Carolina State (ACC), Oklahoma State (Big 12), and UMass Lowell (America East).

“Mohegan Sun Arena is a fabulous venue where we’re always happy to host collegiate teams and their fans from both near and far,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “This two-day event will provide some great early season games ahead of the holiday season.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase schedule will be:

Tuesday, November 16

CCSU vs. NC State

UMass Lowell vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, November 17

CCSU vs. UMass Lowell

NC State vs. Oklahoma State

Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed. For more information on this and other events, go to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame website.