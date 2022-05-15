SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University celebrated a milestone Sunday conferring degrees on 800 graduates during its 125th commencement.

Springfield’s MassMutual Center hosted the landmark event, creating memorable moments for those wearing a cap and gown as well as for family members who shared in the glory.

Faculty members also got caught up in the splendor of the occasion. Jacqueline Johnson “What a wonderful afternoon to be part of this glorious momentous moment, so many students, undergraduates with Bachelors degrees, even Doctoral students.”

Sunday’s graduation was the first in person commencement for Bay Path President Sandra Doran.

The University also gave an honorary degree to Congressman Richard Neal.