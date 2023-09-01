LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– Bay Path University will be welcoming new and returning students to campus this weekend for the new school year.

Move in day for undergraduate students will take place from 8AM-noon on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Move in will be followed by a welcome lunch and activities on the lawn at the Longmeadow campus.

On Monday, there will be a panel discussion around confronting “imposter syndrome,” a common experience for first generation college students. Imposter syndrome is described as when a student feels like a fraud and not deserving of their success, and worry about being discovered that they’re not “smart enough,” impacting the student’s self confidence.

Tuesday morning will see the annual tradition of “Campus Awakening.” Students gather at 6AM for a candle-lit procession that officially begins the new school year.

Bay Path University’s main campus is located in Longmeadow. The school’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, which houses graduate programs in Education, Healthcare, and Psychology, is in East Longmeadow.