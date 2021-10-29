Bay Path University receives grant for college-readiness program

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University’s College-Readiness Bootcamp for Young Women received $50,000 from the state. The school was presented with a check from State Senator Eric Lesser and State Rep. Brian Ashe. The program prepares young women for the whole college experience.

“I was really nervous to start university,” freshman student Elizabeth Duclos told 22News. “I felt a little underprepared.”

Over the summer, a group of young women spends three weeks on campus living in a dorm, developing academic and social skills needed to succeed while at college.

“It taught me time management, being comfortable with yourself and with your peers, as well as getting access to tools the school provides,” Duclos said.

“It taught me how to be a college student,” freshman Anasthasia Luong said. “It taught me time management, how to prioritize assignments. It really taught me how to navigate college.”

Bay Path University President Sandra Doran told 22News they want to help young women, in particular, feel confident. “They’ve got the will, they’ve got the drive, but they may not have the role models,” Doran said. “This program provides the role models, the support, the mentoring so that they can succeed.”

A portion of this grant will provide stipends for the girls so they don’t have to sacrifice their finances while in the program. Bay Path is hoping to expand the program.