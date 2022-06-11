LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two western Massachusetts schools of higher learning that embrace diversity, joined together Saturday for a celebration of Juneteenth in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation.

Bay Path University in Longmeadow joined with Springfield Technical Community College to celebrate Juneteenth in many ways. A celebration as well as a salute to the freedom attained more than 160 years ago. Now that day is observed as a national holiday.

Elizabeth Cardona, Director of Multi-Cultural Affairs at Bay Path, told 22News, “Our students are here to experience academia, celebrating Juneteenth, celebrating the forces of freedom, and celebrating black emancipation from slavery. We’re also bringing the community together. Community members come together.”

Bay Path University would accomplish this working jointly with Springfield Technical Community College. They partnered together to further entrepreneurship in the minority community and illuminate their goals together through artwork.

“We are happy to be here partnering with Bay Path college, and we thank the president for inviting STCC to partner in their collaboration of Juneteenth,” said Shai Butler, Vice President of STCC. “We are here to celebrate the forces of freedom and celebrate black emancipation from slavery.”

With the formal observance of Juneteenth eight days from now, numerous events honoring the holiday have been scheduled throughout the Springfield area. This allows Hamden county numerous opportunities to share in the annual celebration.