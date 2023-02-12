CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and for the first time, Bay Staters are locking in their legal big game bets.

It’ll be a big day at MGM Springfield, as they’re expecting a huge crowd with their sportsbook up and running at full speed. So what’s allowed, you have the basics, betting on the point spread, and the over-under total.

The point spread is essentially a prediction of the outcome of the game from the sportsbook, and you can wager on either side. Right now, sportsbooks across the country are predicting the Eagles will win by a point and a half, if you agree, you can take the Eagle’s point spread.

If you think the Chiefs will keep it within one-and-a-half, you can take the Chiefs. The over-under is more straightforward, simply total points between the two teams.

Sportsbooks setting the line at 50 and a half points. You can take the over, and just root for touchdowns. Odds makers try to set those lines to get an even number of bets on either side, so they can make the most money.