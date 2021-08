SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking drivers to avoid Bay Street after a truck and motorcycle collided Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the accident happened at around 6:35 a.m. on the 500 block of Bay Street. Drivers in that area are currently being rerouted at Tapley and Sycamore Streets.

There are no reports on injuries at this time. 22News will update this article as new information becomes available.