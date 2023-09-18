SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major announcement from Baystate Health this Monday, one that will undertake a comprehensive fundraising campaign to help fund programs and address capital needs across the area.

Baystate Health president and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack announced the “Healthier Tomorrows” campaign. It’s a $70 million fundraiser to help address the critical healthcare needs in the western part of the state, the largest in its history.

Dr. Keroack said the campaign includes new primary care providers in the north, new health and wellness centers in Palmer and Westfield, and big changes to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Officials told 22News, that this campaign will help accommodate new technology and meet community needs.

“The needs have gotten greater and greater as the cost of care has gone up and the funding sources haven’t kept pace,” said Dr. Keroack. “We need the support of the community to help supplement some of the funding from the payers that don’t cover our costs.”

“With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate has benefitted over the years from the generosity of community donors who have helped our organization to grow into the largest healthcare system in western Massachusetts,” added Scott Berg, vice president of philanthropy for Baystate Health and executive director of Baystate Health Foundation.

“Today every contribution, no matter the size and no matter what the donor chooses to direct it toward, matters in this campaign as Baystate continues its essential role in the health of the people in our communities. Everyone has a stake in Healthier Tomorrows. We are truly all in this together.”

Left to right: Sheldrick Streete, Chief Operating Officer, Baystate Medical Center and Vice President, Hospital Operations, Baystate Health; Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer, Baystate Health; Joanne Miller, Chief Nurse Executive, Baystate Health and Chief Nursing Officer, Baystate Medical Center ; Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO, Baystate Health; Samuel Skura,President, Baystate Medical Center and Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, Baystate Health; Scott Berg, Vice President of Philanthropy, Baystate Health, Executive Director, Baystate Health Foundation (Credit: Baystate Health)

Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO (Credit: Baystate Health)

The campaign has already raised a little over $30 million. All funds will go to several initiatives, including Baystate Medical Center’s state-of-the-art surgical facility, and Baystate Franklin’s renovated family medicine practice and teaching space.

To donate to this cause, click here.

