Baystate Health announces visitor guideline changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Tuesday, Baystate Health will implement changes for guests visiting inpatients and outpatients.

According to a news release sent to 22News, visitors at all Baystate locations will be asked to provide their full name and phone numbers to be recorded in the log as well as the name of the patient they are visiting and photo ID.

Visitation hours at Baystate Health are from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and visitors are asked to allow extra time during the check-in process. The following locations will be implementing the new visitor check-in process:

Within the health facilities, one visitor is allowed at a time for non-COVID-19 patients. At Baystate Children’s Hospital, two parents/guardians are allowed at a time. Two visitors are allowed for OB patients who are in labor and postpartum. No visitors under the age of 18 years old are allowed in the hospital, unless the visitor is a child or sibling of a patient.

One visitor is allowed for COVID-19 negative patients located on care units which have COVID-19 positive (or under investigation) patients.

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients at all hospitals except the following:

1 parent or guardian for patients under the age of 18.

1 birthing partner for OB patients who are in labor and postpartum.

2 visitors + 1 clergy member for hospice and end-of-life patients.

1 companion for patients with disabilities, including physical and cognitive, are allowed 1 companion.

Baystate Medical Center:

No visitors under the age of 18 years old are allowed in the hospital, unless the visitor is a child or sibling of a patient

COVID-19 Negative Patients are allowed 1 visitor per patient at a time with the following new exceptions OB patients who are in labor and postpartum: 2 visitors Hospice, end-of-life patients or for life-changing diagnosis: up to 2 visitors + 1 clergy member COVID-19 negative patients located on care units which have COVID-19 positive/persons under investigation (PUI) patients: 1 visitor



Baystate Children’s Hospital:

COVID-19 Negative Patients are allowed up to 2 parents/guardians at a time

While no visitors are allowed in the Baystate Medical Center ED, the Pediatric Emergency Department is allowing 2 parents at a time unless COVID positive or PUI (person under investigation)

Baystate Franklin Medical Center:

1 visitor allowed for patients in the Emergency Department

Two birthing partners at a time are allowed during labor and postpartum

Baystate Noble Hospital:

1 visitor allowed for patients in the Emergency Department

Baystate Wing Hospital:

1 visitor allowed for patients in the Emergency Department

Mary Lane Outpatient Center:

1 visitor allowed for patients in the Emergency Department

For more information on visitor guidelines, visit baystatehealth.org/visitors.