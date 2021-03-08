Baystate Health awards non-profit organizations grants over the next three years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health awarded 17 non-profit organizations grants totaling $1.2 million as part of its Community Benefits Program called Better Together.

Organizations who submitted a request for proposal to improve people’s overall well-being

and make their communities healthier places to live in were selected to receive grant money.

Community Action Pioneer Valley Just Roots Musica Franklin Stone Soup Café Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc. Girl’s Inc. of Pioneer Valley Project Coach ROCA Community Adolescent Resource and Education (CARE) Center, Inc. Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Mental Health Association & CORE of Greater Westfield Town of Blandford Quaboag Hills Community Coalition Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation Greater Springfield Senior Services Alzheimer’s Association The Literacy Project

“Baystate Health is proud to invest our Determination of Need (DoN) Community Health Initiative (CHI) funding in the communities served by all four of our hospitals. We are honored to partner with these deserving local non-profit organizations over the next three years,” said Annamarie Golden, director, Community Relations, for Baystate Health.

“Baystate’s Community Benefits Program, in partnership with our hospital Community Benefits Advisory Councils (CBACs) and Grant Review Teams, is making investments through Better Together grants that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on health outcomes, health equity, and social determinants of health throughout the Pioneer Valley,” said Golden.

Better Together Grant Recipients

BAYSTATE FRANKLIN MEDICAL CENTER

$307,000 TOTAL BUDGET (OVER THREE YEARS)

Social Determinant of Focus: Social Environment

Community Action Pioneer Valley, Youth Partnership for Social Change and Healing Justice: $100,000 – 2 years Just Roots, Everyone’s Farm to Everyone’s Table: $108,474 – 2 years Musica Franklin, After School Music Program: $60,000 – 3 years Stone Soup Café, Community Needs Assessment: $38,526 – 2 years

“Local food, when made accessible, serves as a powerful connector; helping to bridge and celebrate cultures, introduce neighbors, engage family members and knit together communities. In two years’ time, the Baystate Health’s Better Together award will support over 8,000 instances of local food and community connection for 150 Franklin County families disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, isolation and health disparities,” said Jessica O’Neill, executive director, Just Roots.

BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER

$515,000 TOTAL BUDGET (OVER THREE YEARS)

Social Determinant of Focus: Education

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc., Education and Resilience Initiative: $93,000 – 3 years Girls Inc. of Pioneer Valley, Growing the Girls Inc. Experience: $60,000 – 3 years Project Coach: $112,000 – 2 years Roca, Roca’s Educational Advancement Project: $130,000 – 2 years Community Adolescent Resource and Education (CARE) Center, Inc., Bard Micro College: $120,000 – 2 years

BAYSTATE NOBLE HOSPITAL

$194,000 TOTAL BUDGET (OVER THREE YEARS)

Social Determinant of Focus: Built Environment

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Food Insecurity Screening and Referral Initiative: $84,500 – 3 years Mental Health Association & CORE of Greater Westfield, Substance Use Recovery Coach: $84,500 – 3 years Town of Blandford, Solving the Digital Divide for Elders: $25,000 – 1 year

BAYSTATE WING HOSPITAL

$239,664 TOTAL BUDGET (OVER THREE YEARS)

Social Determinant of Focus: Social Environment