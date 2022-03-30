SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – To commemorate National Doctors’ Day, a doctor of Baystate Health’s Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health (PURCH) program trains those interested in becoming a physician.

National Doctors’ Day is held every year on March 30 in the US, to recognize the care doctors give to heal patients and save lives. Hospitalist and internist at Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Raquel Belforti is one of those doctors who train future physicians on the skills and practices they will need to obtain.

During a networking career night at Assumption University, Belforti would meet Joe Douglas, a student that was interested in becoming a doctor himself. Belforti spoke to Douglas when he approached her at her table. Douglas wanted to learn more about her work at the medical center and information about becoming a doctor. “He was a perfect candidate to become a doctor, a fantastic resume and I told him it was the career for him,” said Dr. Belforti.

According to a news release from Baystate Health, Belforti never heard from him again until two years ago when he appeared as a medical student at the UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate Campus and became part of the PURCH Track program. The program focuses on clinical practice, community engagement, and advocacy.