SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has adopted a Code of Conduct for all patients and visitors to follow.

According to Baystate Health, the Code of Conduct sets an expectation of respectful behavior for patients and their visitors. The new policy is consistent with new guidance from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA).

In the Code of Conduct, Baystate Health says they expect all doctors, nurses and other employees to treat patients and visitors with respect and courtesy, and they expect guests to do the same to their employees.

Baystate Health will not tolerate:

Threatening, abusive, aggressive, bullying, or violent language or behavior

Discriminatory, disrespectful, harassing, or offensive language or behavior

Swears, slurs or remarks targeting another’s age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, disability, language, sexuality or sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, marital status, or ancestry

Possession of weapons, explosives, or firearms on Baystate property or in any Baystate Health facility

Possession or use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, medical marijuana, or illegal drugs on Baystate Health property or in any Baystate Health facility

Disruption of other patients’ care or experience

Taking photos or videos of patients, visitors, and/or staff without permission

Anyone found violating the Code of Conduct may be asked to leave and to find care elsewhere.