Baystate Health offers virtual breast health series

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you want more detailed information from healthcare professionals, Baystate health is hosting a free virtual breast health series online.

Viewers can participate from home and get all the information they need if they are experiencing symptoms or want to know which ones to look out for in more detail.

They are being hosted every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the evening and are hosted by Baystate oncologists. Each week will be on a different topic.

You can register for this series at BaystateHealth.org

October 14: Innovative Seed Procedure for Breast Surgery

October 21: 3D Printing in Radiation Therapy

October 22: The Restorative Breast Collaboration

October 25: Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer

October 28: A Closer Look at Mammograms

Walk or run any where, any day and at any time to raise funds toward the cure of breast cancer through October 25. Then on October 25, join in on the parade of hope drive-thru event and virtual celebration.

Register at BaystateHealth.org/RaysofHope