SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has released a statement about the water main break and the boil water order in Springfield on Wednesday.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has issued a boil water notice for all customers in Springfield and Ludlow due to a major water main break. Every household and business that is in Springfield, a large portion of Southwest Ludlow extending along Route 21, and small sections of East Longmeadow, and Wilbraham are affected by the boil water notice.

A boil water advisory means your community’s water has or could have germs that can make you sick, according to the CDC.

“Baystate Health is aware of the water main break and boil water order in Springfield and other surrounding communities. We have and continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our patients and are open for business as normal at all Baystate Health locations, including Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Children’s Hospital, and our Springfield area medical practices. We are prepared for this type of event, with proper hygiene protocols.” Baystate Health

Anyone who drinks the contaminated water may become ill. Infants, young children, the elderly, and people who have compromised immune systems are more at risk of getting sick from the water, with symptoms such as:

Diarrhea

Cramps

Nausea

Jaundice

Headaches

Fatigue

Symptoms might show up as early as a few hours or several days after infection and might last more than two weeks.

Residents are being advised NOT to drink their water without boiling it first. Springfield and Ludlow residents are being advised to bring all of their water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before drinking it. You are also being advised to discard any ice, beverages, uncooked food, and formula made with tap water collected after 3 p.m. Tuesday. MA DPH procedures are to also be followed by food establishments.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission anticipates resolving the problem within 48 hours.

Baystate Health serves over 800,000 people throughout western New England, according to its website. Their mission is to improve the health of the people in the community every day, with quality and compassion.