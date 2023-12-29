Masks will not be required at Baystate medical practices, but recommended.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Beginning Friday, Baystate Health is requiring people over age five to wear masks at Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Children’s Hospital, Baystate Noble Hospital, Baystate Wing Hospital, and Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and the D’Amour Center for Cancer Care.

Baystate Health is also recommending that people going to Baystate Medical Practices offices and non-patient care locations wear masks, but it is not required.

The decision was made due to the rise of COVID-19 in the region. Baystate Health hospital facilities and emergency departments have seen a steady increase in cases. According to a news release sent to 22News, Baystate Health has a team that additionally evaluates community testing and wastewater surveillance data, which has shown an increase in the virus.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that in addition to COVID-19, respiratory illnesses including RSV and influenza (flu) are also increasing across the country and in our region.

Baystate Health suggests these guidelines to reduce your chances of contracting these illnesses:

Stay up-to-date with the recommended vaccinations against COVID-19, the flu, and RSV

Use a face mask when there is a high risk of transmission of respiratory viruses in the community

Practice good hand hygiene and wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available

Disinfect commonly touched areas like doorknobs, handles, and countertops

Cover coughs and sneezes to protect others around you

Be aware of early detection and treatment of illnesses