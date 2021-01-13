Baystate Health to hold free “Heart and Vascular Health” lecture series online

(Doctors at Baystate Health, Left to Right: Kugelmass Aaron, Chalhoub Fadi, Zichittella Zachry and Pack Quinn)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has announced its popular free Heart and Vascular Health Lecture Series will be online during the month of February.

The lecture series will begin on February 7 with Dr. Aaron Kugelmass, vice president, medical director of Heart & Vascular Services, and chief of Cardiology for Baystate Health.

His session, “The COVID Heart: Effects of COVID-19 on the Heart, What We Know,” will provide a look at what doctors have learned about COVID-19’s adverse effects on the heart and treatments to offset illness.

The Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series, presented by the Baystate Heart & Vascular Program as part of American Heart Month, will focus on presentations designed by Baystate Health physicians to inform those participating on the latest advances in heart and vascular care and how they can maintain or improve their heart and vascular health.

All the lectures will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. online due to the pandemic.

On February 14, Dr. Quinn Pack of Baystate Cardiology in Springfield and Patrick Schilling, ACSM-RCEP, chief exercise physiologist, of Baystate’s Heart & Vascular Program, will present “Cardiac Risk Factors and Wellness in the Era of COVID-19.”

They will discuss how changes in behavior have impacted cardiac risk factors during the pandemic and offer tips on what can be done to keep your heart healthy and strong.

Baystate cardiologist Dr. Zachry Zichittella, will present “Am I Having A Heart Attack?” on February 21, and his presentation will focus on what a heart attack is and the different symptoms associated with a heart attack.

The series will end on February 28 with “The Heart’s Electrical System and Latest Treatments” presented by Dr. Fadi Chalhoub of Baystate Cardiology in Springfield, who will review the role of the heart’s electrical system and discuss the latest technology available to treat dysrhythmias.

To register for each session visit: baystatehealth.org//heart.