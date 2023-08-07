SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center held a heartfelt ceremony to dedicate the Robert S. Davis Wing in honor of Robert “Bob” Davis, who passed away in 2021.

The ceremony took place in the D’Amour Family Healing Garden at the medical center and was attended by the Davis Family, friends, and members of the community.

The wing, previously knows as the South Wing, received its new name to recognize the philanthropic support provided by The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation. The foundation contributed to the development of new Operating and Interventional Procedural Rooms at the hospital, which are now housed in the Robert S. Davis Wing. The wing also encompasses the Pediatric Procedure Unit, Sadowsky Center for Children, Baystate Medical Center’s inpatient pharmacy, and two floors of patient rooms.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mark A. Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health, expressed gratitude to the Davis family for their significant contributions. He highlighted how the modern surgical department, made possible by the Davis family’s support, will enhance patient experiences, attract top clinical talent, and enable innovative methodologies.

The decision to dedicate the wing in memory of Robert, the second of four Davis children, held particular poignancy, as he spent his final year receiving care and dialysis treatment at Baystate Medical Center. The family acknowledged that Robert experienced firsthand the medical advances made by the center, especially during his last year of life.

The Robert S. Davis Wing marks the latest philanthropic investment by the Davis family in Baystate Health. Past contributions include the Davis Family Heart and Vascular Center and the Davis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit—the only NICU in western Massachusetts.

Scott Berg, Vice President of Philanthropy at Baystate Health and Executive Director of the Baystate Health Foundation, praised the Davis family for their ongoing commitment to the community’s healthcare. He noted their previous involvement in the Hospital of the Future campaign, which has prepared Baystate Medical Center for the present and future needs of healthcare.

In a surprise appearance, the Springfield Thunderbirds’ Mascot, Boomer, joined the event to commemorate Bob Davis’s passion for local hockey. Thunderbirds owner Paul Picknelly, a supporter of Baystate Health, expressed gratitude to the Davis family for their continued investment in the community.

For the Davis family, the dedication of the Robert S. Davis Wing was a meaningful way to honor Robert’s memory and support local healthcare. John Davis emphasized that Robert’s legacy would positively impact many lives, reflecting his love for humanity.

For further details on the Baystate Health Foundation, visit www.baystatehealth.org/Giving.