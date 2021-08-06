Baystate Medical Center names interim president

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center names an interim president who has more than 30 years of clinical leadership.

Frank J. Cracolici, MHA, RN will lead Baystate Medical Center as interim president on Chestnut Street in Springfield. Baystate Medical Center is currently at moderate risk level for visitors. That means patients in the emergency department and non-critical care inpatients are allowed one visitor at a time.

Cracolici previously served as Senior Advisor to the CEO at Morton Hospital located in Taunton, Mass. He was responsible for the day-to-day operations for the 125-bed hospital. Prior to that, Cracolici was the President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was responsible for all strategy, hospital operations and ambulatory services for the 366-bed hospital.

Cracolici earned his Diploma of Nursing at the Englewood Hospital and Medical Center School of Nursing in Englewood, New Jersey.