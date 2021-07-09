Baystate medical students volunteer at new MHA facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — UMass Medical Students at Baystate Medical volunteered on Friday at the Mental Health Association’s (MHA) Recovery Home.

The student volunteers are part of the Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health Track (PURCH). From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the students painted walls at the 8-bed recovery home in Springfield, a new addition to MHA’s, and was created through a new contract with the Bureau of Substance and Addiction services.

In June the PURCH students volunteered at MHA’s LGBTQ-only recovery house in Holyoke.