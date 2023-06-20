CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Having a fitness tracker can raise awareness of your activities throughout the day, but what are the risks associated with using a fitness tracker?

There are multiple benefits to using a fitness tracker, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The app can connect you to friends, as well as an extended community of fitness enthusiasts.

Say you begin to use a fitness tracker, and you start receiving messages from a member of a fitness application social group. The member starts to ask you about your family, where you work, and your hobbies. When you create a bond with this person, they start to share fake personal stories with you.

One victim of this scheme said “He told me he was a single dad working overseas to provide for his daughter. I really believed him, and once I sent him money the first time, he continued to ask repeatedly. When I refused to send more money, he threatened me and my family. I am now out of $100,000, and I know it will be difficult to get any of that money back.”

BBB provides a list of signs to look out for and tips to avoid fitness apps and other social media app schemes.

Signs of the scheme

Moving fast. Schemers will begin to ask personal questions quickly. (Are you married, where do you work, etc.).

Schemers will begin to ask personal questions quickly. (Are you married, where do you work, etc.). Emotional stories. The schemer may have a sick, elderly parent or child needing medical care.

The schemer may have a sick, elderly parent or child needing medical care. Specific instructions when asking for financial help. The schemer will request you wire money or use a prepaid debit card.

The schemer will request you wire money or use a prepaid debit card. Ask to communicate differently. As the schemer develops a relationship with a victim, they will ask for email contact or a personal cell phone number to connect outside the app.

Tips to avoid fitness apps and other social media schemes