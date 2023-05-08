CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to not fall for AI products that make big promises.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the hot new thing, and it is revolutionizing medical research, the art world, and even helping small business owners streamline and automate tasks, according to the BBB. As with anything new and popular, however, schemers are quick to take advantage.

You get an unknown call, email, or text message saying that they offer AI services for small businesses. You might even find a convincing looking ad on social media or might be sent one by a friend. The services sound amazing, therefore you pay a reasonable amount upfront, and once the AI is set up, you can expect ibenefits like automating all your marketing needs.

If you engage with schemers that are offering these phony AI services, you will most likely lose any money you pay them. Your business information could fall into the hands of individuals and can put you at risk for identity theft, business email compromise, and other cons.

The BBB provides tips on how to avoid these AI schemes: