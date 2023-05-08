CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to not fall for AI products that make big promises.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the hot new thing, and it is revolutionizing medical research, the art world, and even helping small business owners streamline and automate tasks, according to the BBB. As with anything new and popular, however, schemers are quick to take advantage.
You get an unknown call, email, or text message saying that they offer AI services for small businesses. You might even find a convincing looking ad on social media or might be sent one by a friend. The services sound amazing, therefore you pay a reasonable amount upfront, and once the AI is set up, you can expect ibenefits like automating all your marketing needs.
If you engage with schemers that are offering these phony AI services, you will most likely lose any money you pay them. Your business information could fall into the hands of individuals and can put you at risk for identity theft, business email compromise, and other cons.
The BBB provides tips on how to avoid these AI schemes:
- Research before you hire and get to know a company before you do business with them. This requires thorough research. Review their website and social media accounts. If anything looks unprofessional or if contact information is missing or doesn’t work, steer clear. Do an internet search for reviews and complaints. Search the company name along with the word “scam” to find reports or any dishonest business practices.
- Watch out for aggressive sales tactics and far-fetched promises. These are two of scammers’ most effective tactics. If someone pressures you to buy a service, telling you you’ll miss out if you don’t act right now, or if they promise you your business will make hundreds or thousands of dollars with little to no effort on your part, it’s probably a scam.