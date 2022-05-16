CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about scammers posting baby formula for sale.

The nation continues to struggle with a baby formula shortage, leaving mothers across the country with limited access to desperately needed supplies risking themselves to potential online scams.

The BBB says to be aware of the warning signs before investing with someone online including how they communicate. Some are using social media accounts advertising they have baby formula available. The buyer makes a payment through PayPal or Venmo but the formula never arrives.

Potential scams online to watch out for include mistakes in spelling and grammar, as well as wording that sounds scripted. The address shows a parking lot instead of a business. Once the seller received payment, they are unreachable.

The BBB also says to check out the website before making a purchase. Search the internet with the company name and the word “scam,” this will indicate if other complaints were made. Make note of where you purchased the item, including a screenshot of the order.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week, that they are working to increase supply to help ease the shortage.