BBB warns of QR code scam

(WWLP) – QR codes are the latest way scammers are trying to steal your personal information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims find or receive a QR Code that brings them to a phishing website rather than the site of a legitimate business. On that site, users are directed to enter personal information or log-in credentials for scammers to take.

Jim Gallo of Westfield told 22News, “They’ve gotten very creative. I look at it very closely. If it doesn’t look like something you recognize, don’t do it.”

Experts say if someone you know sends you a QR code, also confirm it before scanning it. Don’t open links from strangers and always verify the source.

