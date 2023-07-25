SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A barbeque is being held at the Springfield Elks Lodge #61 on Thursday to thank emergency responders.

The event is free and open to the public from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to say thank you to the region’s emergency responders such as police, fire, ambulance, veterans, nurses, doctors, correctional officers, and tow truck drivers.

Kid-friendly activities include a bounce house, popcorn machine, dunk tank, and face painting. The Springfield Elks Lodge #61 is located at 440 Tiffany Street.