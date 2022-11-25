CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Facebook users need to be careful with attention-grabbing posts that might put their friends at risk of falling for a scheme.

Say you are scrolling through Facebook and you see a post about an injured, lost poet, or a missing child post, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). You wanted to help, so you shared this post on your profile.

After you share the post on your profile, someone changes the original post to a deceptive rental ad or puts a link pointing to a survey that “guarantees” a cash prize. Now, your friends think you have recommended that content to everyone.

These ads aim to either get a deposit for a rental property before the user gets a chance to see the home or they get your personal information, which leads to identity theft. This scheme has many different versions, but the commonality is the urgency of the message that encourages people to share the news with their friends on Facebook.

BBB offers tips to avoid being scammed by a bait-and-switch Facebook ad: