WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A popular weekend to travel, Labor Day is expected to be busy, with 22 percent more people traveling this year than in 2021. But how have the airlines, which have been plagued with troubles this summer, been handling these extra passengers?

22News went to Bradley International Airport on Friday and it wasn’t too busy, but we certainly did encounter some travelers who experienced issues with airline reservations. The area by check in and TSA at Bradley in Windsor Locks, Connecticut were not too crowded ahead of this holiday weekend and airline officials told 22News they where prepared for the influx of travelers.

Alisa Sisic, the Public Information Officer for the Connecticut Airport Authority said, “Now through next Tuesday, we anticipate about 47,000 individuals to travel out of the airport.”

With these extra travelers, and the delays and cancelations airlines experienced this summer, it’s best to be prepared if you are heading to the airport.

The director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA, Mary Maguire has some tips if flying is your intended mode of transportation, “Always have a plan B if you are flying. That means you have to sign up for the test or email alerts, and check to make sure your flight is still on time before you leave the house.”

It’s good to be prepared because new federal data shows that arrival rates dropped for nearly every major airlines. It’s also important to download the airline app, which is the fastest and easiest way to reschedule if your flight gets cancelled, like it did for this group of friends.

Kristen Wilson from Boston explained, “We’re flying breeze and our first flight was out of Providence, but it got cancelled. So, we had to reschedule to here and drive up.”

For others like Jose Figuerto from Miami, the travel experience was hassle-free.

“It was wonderful. It was smooth, on time, no hiccups, which is wonderful considering all the travel that’s taking place nowadays,” he expressed.

Another way to make sure your trip goes smoothly is to just take a carry on bag and book the first flight out in the morning.