CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was fun in the sun this Memorial Day holiday as beaches opened up across the state over the weekend.

A reminder from the Red Cross to practice safety when going to beaches and other local waterfronts this summer.

They encourage people to always swim in a lifeguarded area, never swim alone, no matter your age or level of experience, and swim within your level fitness.

Lastly, listen to warnings posted, and always be aware of weather and water conditions.