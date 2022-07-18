(WWLP) – A judge approved a plan to move 4,000 beagles out of a Virginia breeding and research facility that has been cited for animal welfare violations.

According to a statement released by PETA, documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Envigo, a contract research organization that operates the Cumberland, Virginia, was trying to ‘prefill’ orders of 2,200 dogs, mostly from overseas customers, into July 2023.

On June 27, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman K. Moon issued an order rejecting the dog breeder’s motion for the court’s consent to proceed with selling the dogs well into next year. “[T]he Court’s injunction…only allows sale of animals pursuant to preexisting contracts with dates of delivery within 30 days of the preliminary injunction order,” Judge Moon’s order read.

The Virginia facility was shut down in early July and the beagles have been transferred to shelters where they can be adopted.

H. 901: An Act protecting research animals

According to a news release sent to 22News from Boston’s MSPCA-Angell Spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner, approximately 50 more dogs are being brought to the MSPCA-Angell shelter in Salem, Massachusetts. The shelter has already taken in 76 and is expecting eight pregnant Beagles with puppies available for adoption soon.

Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell

Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell

Anyone interested in donating can visit mspca.org/beagles or submit an application for adoption via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.

MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley, says it’s been a gratifying experience. “It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering,” he said. “We’re focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve.”