Bean Restaurant Group looks to hire 150 positions

(WWLP) – Bean Restaurant Group is holding two local job fairs on August 18th to fill a total of 150 full and part-time jobs.

The restaurant group has positions available at:

The Student Prince & The Fort, Springfield, MA

Johnny’s Tavern, Amherst, MA

Johnny’s Bar & Grill, South Hadley, MA

IYA Sushi, South Hadley & Amherst, MA

The Boat House, South Hadley, MA

Wurst Haus, Northampton, MA

Positions available include:

Servers

Bartenders

Food Runners & Bussers

Line Cooks

Dishwashers

Assistant General Managers

Sous Chefs

According to a statement from the Bean Restaurant Group, the jobs offer competitive wages, benefits, flexible hours, and growth opportunities. More information on the two job fairs can be found on the Bean Restaurant Group’s website.

The morning job fair will be held August 18th, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at The Student Prince & The Fort

located at 8 Fort Street in Springfield. The afternoon job fair will be held the same day from noon to 4 p.m. at the Boat House located at 1 Alvord Street, South Hadley, MA.

Those interested in potential employment opportunities with the Bean Restaurant Group, but cannot attend either job fair are encouraged to contact Bryan@beanrg.com or Zack@beanrg.com. Potential applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resumés with them.