Bear confiscated in western Massachusetts and criminal charges filed for hunting over bait

(WWLP) – Criminal charges have been filed after a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer observed two adults and a youth drag a bear out of the woods in western Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, on September 18 the officer on patrol saw two adults and a youth dragging a 200-pound bear out of the woods within the vicinity of a baited hunting stand. After further investigation, the bear had been shot over bait, to include two 50-gallon barrels with dry corn, molasses, donuts, bagels, and muffins. It is illegal to bait bear in Massachusetts.

When hunting bear in Massachusetts, hunters must immediately fill out and attach to the carcass the “harvest tag” found on the bear permit. This bear was not tagged and none of the individuals had their licenses, permits, nor tags printed.

A crossbow that was used to kill the bear was seized. In Massachusetts, crossbows may be used by certain permanently disabled persons by permit only.

The 200-pound bear was seized by the Environmental Police and donated for consumption.

Criminal charges were filed for not having license and permit printed in possession, failure to tag a bear immediately, and hunting over bait.