Bears, bears, and more bears eating from bird feeders and trash

(WWLP) – 22News received several bear photos and a video Thursday and they all were eating!

The first photo shows a bear outfitted with a tracking collar sitting in the backyard of a Chicopee home. The photo sent to 22News from Greg who said, “vicious bear attacks bird feeder, vicious! Nah just kidding. Not vicious.”

Bear in Chicopee sent to 22News from Greg

Bear in Holyoke sent to 22News from Henry

Screenshot of video sent to 22News of bear in Orange, Mass.

The photos, 2, 3, and 4 in the slideshow were sent to 22News from Henry. He told 22News, “a mother bear and her three cubs came though our backyard. Mother went through our trash while a cub was next to her and the other two climbing the trees. The mother was also tagged and had a radio collar.”

The last photo is a screenshot of the video above sent to 22News who did not leave a name but told us it was a bear in Orange. The short clip shows a bear standing against a deck railing holding onto a bird feeder, snacking.

