Bears, bears, and more bears eating from bird feeders and trash

(WWLP) – 22News received several bear photos and a video Thursday and they all were eating!
The first photo shows a bear outfitted with a tracking collar sitting in the backyard of a Chicopee home. The photo sent to 22News from Greg who said, “vicious bear attacks bird feeder, vicious! Nah just kidding. Not vicious.”
The photos, 2, 3, and 4 in the slideshow were sent to 22News from Henry. He told 22News, “a mother bear and her three cubs came though our backyard. Mother went through our trash while a cub was next to her and the other two climbing the trees. The mother was also tagged and had a radio collar.”
The last photo is a screenshot of the video above sent to 22News who did not leave a name but told us it was a bear in Orange. The short clip shows a bear standing against a deck railing holding onto a bird feeder, snacking.
