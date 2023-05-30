EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bears are making their way into more human spaces and in order to cohabitate, there’s simple measures to be taken and keep in mind, such as bears are attracted to food.

“Birdfeeders should be down at this time of year, food for dogs and cats, even water bowls if you’re in areas where you know there’s bears, take them out. So nothing that will really attract them,” said Patti Steinman from Mass Audubon.

The summertime is naturally when we want to spend more of our time outside, so if a bear does wander into your neck of the woods, here’s what you’re going to want to do.

“In most cases, it’s very unusual for a black bear, which are the only ones that we have here in Massachusetts, to attack a human,” said Steinman. “If you see one, certainly turn around, go back inside just really get away from it.”

There’s always the option to admire these animals from afar… that’s what Derek Roguski from Easthampton did the last time he spotted a bear, “When you see a wild animal, it’s just mesmerizing and I was far enough away that I wasn’t worried at all. I’m just, like, respect the bears… yeah. Don’t feed them, don’t get them into trouble, because they’re just trying to live their lives.”

Recent bear sightings sent to 22News:

