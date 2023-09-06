CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As heat and humidity continues overnight, the hot temperatures can make it difficult to sleep, if you do not have access to air conditioning.

According to health expert, the best room temperature for sleep is approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit. They also explain that sleeping in heat is not only uncomfortable, but can also disrupt your body’s natural temperature fluctuations.

The body is suppose to be cooler to signal that bedtime is approaching. Specialist at Baystate Health say there are other options to keep cool at night besides an AC. “One of the easiest things is taking a cold shower or bath and leaving yourself wet as you evaporate and that will help cool a person,” says Dr. Karin Johnson, MD, Sleep Medicine at Baystate Health.

Closing your curtains and blinds will also help keep your room cool, staying hydrated is also key.