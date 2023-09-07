CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A big celebration for Chicopee’s small business community Thursday night! The city taking a moment to celebrate it’s newest advanced beauty and wellness spa.

The Beauty Batlles Lounge holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of their new location on Cabot Street. It will allow them to offer beauty and larger scale wellness services to the community, that were previously unavailable, like cryotherapy. A step towards, helping athletes to recover and those with anxiety or depression, by exposing the body to cold temperatures and healing various medical aliments.

“I’ve come across this whole other world where I’m also able to treat you from the inside, out as well,” said Ashley Batlle, lead technician and president of Beauty Batlles Lounge. “To help with making yourself more confident in everything you do.”

Being a women-owned business, Batlle says not only is she thrilled to offer her clients a wider range of services, but she’s excited to create new jobs in the area. She will be offering wellness and aesthetician positions.

