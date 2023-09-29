CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Toys for Tots organization is looking for collection sites to accept unwrapped gifts for kids in need.

The U.S. Marines are looking for thousands of toys to be collected. To become a toy drop-off site, volunteer, or donate toys at a collection site near you, the application will be available beginning October 1st. Once approved, a drop box that can hold up to 50 toys will be provided.

The box must be returned to Toys for Toys by December 1st to be distributed in time for the holidays. All the donated toys are sorted by the U.S. Marines and given to local non-profits and churches for final distribution.

Later this year 22News will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys in our lobby this year. The campaign will be announced at a later date.

For those looking to request a toy, sign-up begins on October 15th.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity that was created in 1991.