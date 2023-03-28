CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beef sold in nine states, including Massachusetts, has been recalled due to the possibility of E. Coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Elkhorn Valley Packing has recalled approximately 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck product that were packed on February 16, 2023, and bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the product recalled can be found here.

These items were shipped to distributors, establishments and retail locations including hotels, restaurants and institutions in nine states:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

If you have one of these products, you are asked to throw out or return the product to the seller.

The FSIS was conducting routine testing of ground beef when a sample confirmed positive for STEC O103, a type of E. coli. There have been no reports yet of adverse reactions from eating these products.

People infected with E. coli may develop diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week but some may last longer ad be more severe.