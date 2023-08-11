SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Dig Safe Day, a reminder for people to call 8-1-1 before digging on their property.

There are more than 20 million miles of underground utilities in the U.S., an entire network, consisting of gas, electric, water and communication lines. A simple home renovation or gardening project which involves digging opens you to the risk of hitting one of these lines, which could lead to a disruption of services – or even worse, injury.

“I think that that’s the part that catches that is the most surprising. You think, I know my own backyard, I know what’s on my property, and the fact is we actually, sometimes don’t. Especially when it comes to communication lines, water lines, power lines, and gas lines. That’s why three days in advance of any digging you call 811,” Priscilla Ress, Eversource Spokesperson told 22News.

It’s also the law to call 8-1-1 prior to any project. After the call, utility professionals will visit your property and indicate any underground lines with flags or spray paint.