BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown Farmers Market opens to the public at 10:00 a.m., Sunday. The farmers market will be hosted in the Belchertown common.
The market is to remain open every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until October 2.
