Bellamy School students help children battling cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some two hundred students at Chicopee’s Edward Bellemy Middle School circled their school several times Tuesday afternoon.

They each donated $2 to help the Griffin’s Friends Childrens Cancer Fund. The organization provides financial help and support services for pediatric cancer patients in western Massachusetts.

“Many of these kids know someone with cancer,” Bellamy Vice Principal Dan Phelan said. “I think we also know someone whose affected.”

Eighth-grade student Snezhna Ignatyuk is one of those students whose friend had cancer. “Well, since she’s recovered, I’m very thankful that she did,” she explained. “Because she’s a really good friend to me and I’m happy she’s having a better life now.”

This is the third year the Bellamy School students have dug into their own pockets to help Griffin’s Friends, which was founded by volunteers 25 years ago to support children with cancer.

It’s named for Griffin Kelleher, who lost his battle with cancer when he was only 14-months-old.

Teachers walked alongside their students. “It’s a nice feeling,” 6th grade teacher Kimberly Roy told 22News. “It’s a different environment than the classroom and it means a lot that they cared enough to participate in an event for other kids their age.”

Compassionate kids learning at an early age what it means to provide comfort for children their own age and younger.