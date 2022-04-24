CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering if this month of April been wetter than normal and the answer actually is we have been drier than normal.

With April ending this up coming weekend, so far we are one inch below where we should be for the month.

Currently we have seen 2.7 inches and on average we see 3.7 inches of rain.

We are expecting some showers for Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week but the big question is will it be enough to get us near or above average.

