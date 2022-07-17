CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a dry summer and a very dry month, especially for the month July.

Now in the middle of July, western Massachusetts is still well below average when it comes to rainfall.

So far this month we have seen 1.95 inches of rain which is a 2.15 inch deficit from our average for the month of 4.10 inches. This has led to the moderate drought that is impacting western Massachusetts.

As we look ahead we do expect some rain for Monday and some showers possible Thursday. Other than that the dry weather continues along with a possible heatwave as we head into the work week.