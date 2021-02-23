Berkshire Community College hosts online discussion “Are Conspiracy Theories Out to Get Us?”

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Community College announced an online talk with college professor Christopher Laney about the dangers of conspiracy theories.

The “Are Conspiracy Theories Out to Get Us?” talk will be held on Zoom on February 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free for Berkshire Community College students, youth 17 and under, and those holding WIC, EBT/SNAP, or ConnectorCare cards. The talk will be $10 for BCC and Berkshire Museum members and $15 for the general public.

Pre-registration to attend the event is required, to register click here or call 413-236-2190.

Professor Laney will outline how conspiracy theories have developed in American history.

Laney alarmed by the growing trend of conspiracism in the United States, in 2009 began teaching a course called Conspiracy Theories in American History, helping students sort out real conspiracies from unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.