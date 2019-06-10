Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Former Chicopee police officer sentenced to pay $5K for immigration fraud
Top Stories
Chicopee Police looking for alleged repeat shoplifter
What documents to keep, shred ahead of Community Shredding event
Texas gator stabbed
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Preview: In The Dark – I Woke Up Like This
Top Stories
Batwoman – Times Are Changing Trailer
Top Stories
The Big Stage – Music, Moves, And Laughs Scene
Preview The 100 – Memento Mori
Burden Of Truth – The Rabbit Hole Scene
The Big Stage – Incredible Moves, Spins and Balance Scene
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Learn more about 22News’ annual Community Shredding Event at the Big E grounds
Top Stories
Get grilling! Swordfish with bright and crunchy spring vegetables
Top Stories
Get in the pilot seat at the Father’s Day Open Cockpit event!
Take a ride this Father’s Day with Pioneer Valley Live Steamers!
The health benefits of owning a pet, with the American Heart Association
What is a farm share?
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Former Chicopee police officer sentenced to pay $5K for immigration fraud
Berkshire County
The history behind Flag Day
Lt. Gov. Polito announces $8M in community tax credit allocations
Local homes seeing more carpenter ants as summer nears
Missing 16-year-old girl from Pittsfield located
Summer is getting warmer and longer
More Berkshire County Headlines
Pollen can follow you indoors
How to keep Japanese beetles out of your yard and garden
The dangers of driving with an unsecured load
Could Radon be in your drinking water?
Survey: Some Massachusetts voters don’t mind paying more taxes to improve public schools
Athletic agencies team up with lawmakers to discourage teen vaping
It’s time to lay grub control on your lawn
Police: Driver hit tree, house on South St. in Pittsfield
How to keep bees, wasps away from your home
Red Sox fans wishing ‘Big Papi’ a speedy recovery after shooting in Dominican Republic
Shred your documents